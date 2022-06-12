Britney Spears gave her fans a happy shock when she suddenly announced that she is married to longtime beau Sam Asghari. The two took the nuptial plunge on June 9, in a star-studded intimate ceremony. While they looked like a million bucks, the happenings at their wedding was no less than the most interesting shows. Yesterday was the day we got to know about Spears recreating her iconic kiss with Madonna. Today the pop sensation has revealed wearing a diamond thong on her D-Day.

For the unversed, Britney has been quite vocal about her relationship with Sam Asghari forever. After the conservatorship was evoked, fans were excited about the future of the couple. With a rough phase passing by, the two decided to walk down the aisle together and say ‘I do’. The pictures from the same have only made her fall in love more.

But while all the cute things dominated the night and there was enough fun that the guest and the couple had, there was the quirk element Queen B is known for. Britney Spears has now revealed she wore a diamond thong under the jacket on the dance floor. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Posting a video compilation of moments from the wedding, Britney Spears shared some very beautiful anecdotes from her D-Day. While Sam Asghari and the bride were having all the fun, we could see Queen B burning the dance floor with Madonna. And her caption is about the tuxedo you see in the same video.

Revealing she wore a diamond thong underneath, Britney Spears in her quirky caption wrote, “LIVING IS GIVING … pssss don’t worry I had my first diamond thong underneath my jacket … hope I didn’t offend anyone !!!” Catch the video right below.

Meanwhile, Madonna and Britney Spears even decided to recreate their iconic kiss from 2003, 20 years later in the latter’s wedding. The pictures are all over the internet and fans cannot have enough. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

