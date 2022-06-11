Justin Bieber fans have been worried about the actor ever since he and his wife Hailey Bieber got COVID and they had to cancel some shows of his 130-day Justice World Tour. But turns out the tour is facing even more setbacks and this time maybe even longer. Bieber in his latest Instagram post has now announced that he is suffering a very serious virus that has left his face partially paralysed. The video shows the severe state the virus has left him in.

For the unversed, Justin cancelled his shows and that did leave his fans worried as to what is happening. The pop sensation decided to answer the fans himself to avoid any other rumours. He took to the photo-sharing app and announced he is suffering the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Justin Bieber in the video apologised to the fans that the shows on the tour are delayed yet again. The actor revealed how the right side of his face is paralysed. Read on to know more and do not forget to catch the video.

Justin Bieber in the post revealed that then Ramsay Hunt Syndrome has severely affected the nerve of his right ear which has blocked the movement of the entire right side of the face. The actor cannot blink his right eye and can’t even smile from the affected side. He revealed he has been taking precautions and treatment with some necessary exercises.

“Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” Justin Bieber said in the video.

Justin captioned the video as, “IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys and please keep me in your prayers.” Fans have been pouring love and prayers ever since and are worried for the pop star. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

