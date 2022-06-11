Tom Cruise may be the Hollywood hunk, but there was once a time that he couldn’t impress his Mission Impossible 2 co-star Thandie Newton with their kiss. The actor most recently appeared in Top Gun: Maverick, which has become a box office hit. It crossed the half-a-billion mark within two weeks since its release.

As of now, the movie has made $608 million globally and shows no signs to stop despite the release of Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World Dominion. Looking at the actor doing all the death-defying stunts, it’s hard to believe that he will be turning 60 soon.

Coming back to the point, once Cruise’s Mission Impossible co-star Thandie Newton talked about how it felt like kissing the star. According to Elle, Newton said that their hated their on-screen smooch and even described it as “icky.” “Kissing Tom Cruise was slightly icky and sort of wet,” she said.

However, the Mission Impossible star added that it was not because Tom Cruise is a bad kisser but because of how technical it is to share a smooch while filming a scene. “It’s so clinical, you’re thinking more about whether or not you’re squashing him than kissing him,” Thandie Newton said.

While talking about Cruise‘s kissing skills, it was once revealed that the actor learned the art from his sisters. The Top Gun star’s first girlfriend, Diane Cox, once gave insight about the young Tom’s s*x life. It was then that she shared how the actor was close to his sisters, so much so that they taught him how to kiss.

Meanwhile, currently, Tom Cruise is enjoying the reception of his latest flick. But he is not the one to take a long vacation as he is working on Mission Impossible 7 and 8, which will be coming out in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

