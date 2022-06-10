Top Gun: Maverick is moving forward strong and steadily at the box office and has reached a new milestone globally. Released on 27 May, the Tom Cruise starrer is the sequel to the 1986 movie. Fans waited for over three decades and more to see Cruise reprise the role as the top 1% pilot.

But the wait seems worth it now as the actor delivered a masterpiece that had an unexpectedly high box office opening. It also broke several records and became Tom‘s best opener. Just recently, it crossed the half a billion mark globally.

Now, Top Gun: Maverick has churned in another $100 million, with its current earnings sitting at $600 million, as per BoxOfficeMojo. This consists of $334 million in the US and $265 million overseas. It is a big feat for Tom Cruise and the rest of the team. After the movie crossed the half a billion mark, it became the Mission Impossible actor’s fifth biggest movie ever.

As the numbers grow, Top Gun: Maverick may soon defeat all the other four flicks, including the highest one, Mission: Impossible: Fallout, which made $791 million globally. This can be possible if the Tom Cruise actioner collects a billion at the box office, which it seems to have a good shot at.

Though Jurassic World Dominion is releasing today, it may not give a competition to the movie as Top Gun 2 has a really strong positive word of mouth. Meanwhile, as the film soars high at the box office, it has met some legal troubles over a copyright infringement issue.

It is said that the family members of the author who wrote an article that inspired the 1986 original film have sued the Top Gun: Maverick makers. This comes after the claims of Paramount Pictures failing to reacquire the rights after 35 years. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

