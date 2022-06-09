Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram is doing tremendous business all across the globe. In India too, the original Tamil version and dubbed Telegu version have already become a big success. Now, after a dismal start, the Hindi version too is showing good signs and below is all you need to know about its box office collection.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller has released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. Even though it has been promoted as a PAN Indian film, promotions haven’t been good for the Hindi version and the result was seen on an opening day as the film just made 30 lakhs. However, as word-of-mouth is slowly catching up with people, a clear growth is seen.

Vikram, titled Vikram Hitlist in Hindi, started off with 30 lakhs on day 1. It jumped on Saturday and Sunday by making 65 and 95 lakhs respectively. While the weekend was always there, positive signs were seen on Monday as it made more numbers than the opening day. On Monday, the Kamal Haasan led film made 37 lakhs and jumped further on Tuesday by making 42 lakhs. Now speaking of day 6 i.e. yesterday, another 46 lakhs have been. The overall total now stands at 2.85 crores.

Even though the total of the Hindi version is on the lower side, the positive thing is the growth during weekdays. Released with a limited number of shows, Vikram might see a rise in shows as Akshay Kumar‘s Samrat Prithviraj has underperformed a big-time at the box office.

The mark of 5 crores would be achieved during the second weekend and it will be interesting to see how far the film will go from there.

