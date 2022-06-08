Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 brought back a big smile on the face of Bollywood filmmakers and exhibitors. Other than The Kashmir Files no film earned big this year for Bollywood. So with BB 2, it came a big sigh of relief. Now, on top of that, the film has a chance of pulling off a wonder at which even Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi failed.

Films with South origin like RRR and KGF Chapter 2 did terrific business at the box office. Both the films went past the 200 crore mark with their Hindi versions. In Bollywood, only The Kashmir Files managed to score a double century as it earned over 250 crores in India. In fact, it’s the first post-pandemic film from Bollywood to score a double century.

There were many hopes from big stars, but most of them failed miserably. It was only Akshay Kumar who almost reached the mark with Sooryavanshi (195.04 crores). Now with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has a chance to become the first Bollywood star to deliver a 200 crore film post the Covid pandemic.

As of now i.e. after 19 days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stands at a huge total of 159.23 crores in India. With a super steady trend on weekdays and no competition practically present, the film has a good chance of hitting the 200 crore mark. If this miracle happens, Kartik Aaryan would become the first Bollywood star to deliver 200 crore film post-pandemic.

Let’s see how far Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 goes at the box office!

Note: Here The Kashmir Files hasn’t been considered as it wasn’t a star-driven film

