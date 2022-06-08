It was a very good Tuesday for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the collections stayed over the 2 crores all over again. On Monday the film had collected 2.25 crores and now the fall on Tuesday is bare minimum with 2.16 crores coming in. This was also on the cards as well since Samrat Prithviraj isn’t bringing in the kind of numbers that were expected out of it and that’s benefitting the Kartik Aaryan starrer which is the set film and is already enjoying very good word of mouth for more than two weeks now.

With 159.23 crores in its kitty, the film has already crossed the lifetime collections of another comedy, Total Dhamaal. The ensemble starrer had accumulated 154.23 crores in its lifetime run and that number is already history. Surprisingly, the next three major targets are all actions films – Baaghi 2 [166 crores], Race 3 [169 crores] and Bang Bang [181 crores]. While Baaghi 2 and Race 3 would be surpassed rather comfortably and by next week itself, the manner in which the Anees Bazmee directed film is currently doing, crossing even Bang Bang is a possibility.

The kind of distance covered by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is rather remarkable and it has done well to emerge as one of the top comedies ever from Bollywood. Housefull 4, Golmaal Again and Good Newwz are the only ones whose records would stay intact but those are pure play comedies and also ensemble multi-starrer affairs led by Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. When it comes to a solo lead affair with horror-comedy genre been explored, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the one that finds itself right at the top.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

