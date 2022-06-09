Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): After Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar’s other film has faced a big failure at the box office. The film which hit the screens on June 3, marked the clash with Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram: Hitlist which has already been labelled a blockbuster and Adivi Sesh-led Major which seems to have had a good collection at the box office. Co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar, the film is helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Interestingly, the film which is finding it hard to survive at the box office became 3rd highest opener and 2nd highest weekend opener of 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to top the lists.

As per the early trends flowing in, Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj has once again witnessed a drop in its collection. The latest media reports state that the film has struggled to earn 2.70-3.20 crores* on the 7th day of its release at the box office. With the latest numbers, film’s total collections now stand at 54.95-55.45 crores.

Speaking about its day-wise collections, Samrat Prithviraj minted 10.70 cr on day 1 followed by 12.60 cr on day 2. It then went on collect 16.10 cr, 5 cr, 4.25 cr and 3.60 cr on day 3, 4, 5 and 6, respectively.

Hmmmm! 100 crore target looks very far from here. Don’t you agree?

If you have not watched Samrat Prithviraj then we reproduce the review of the film below. We rated the Akshay Kumar led with 2.5 stars and wrote, “The epic of Samrat Prithviraj has been portrayed in multiple different versions by different authors as per the folklore goes. Doctor sahab follows the most controversial route by depicting the story of Prithviraj Raso, a version that’s been apparently considered inaccurate by many historians. But because we can’t accurately date the versions of the story, it’s unclear which one is the true one. So, let’s judge the film as yet another version by Doctor sahab which is the same as Prithviraj Raso but with one twist towards the end.”

Well, we must say Akshay Kumar fans shouldn’t be disheartened as Akshay Kumar will soon return to the silver screen with Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan. Co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film will hit the screens on the same festival.

