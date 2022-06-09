We’re just a day away from witnessing Jurassic World Dominion in theatres in India. The film has been hyped as one of the most exciting Hollywood films here in India. But will it be able to pull off big box office numbers? Will it be able to become the highest Hollywood grosser of 2022 by surpassing Doctor Strange In Multiverse Of Madness (Doctor Strange 2)? Let’s discuss the possibility.

Last year, Spider-Man: No Way Home switched the gloomy good and brought a big smile at the Indian box office by making a collection of over 200 crores. This year too has been good as Robert Pattinson‘s The Batman enjoyed good success and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness went above the 100 crore mark.

As of now, Doctor Strange 2 is the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India with a total of approx 127 crores. Considering Jurassic World and Jurassic Park are quite popular in India and possess a good following, Jurassic World Dominion is a big attraction. And yes, it has the potential of crossing the Doctor Strange sequel like a cakewalk. However, there’s one big issue and that’s mixed to negative reviews that are already going viral.

For those who don’t know, Jurassic World Dominion has already been released in some parts of the globe. In India too, the film will arrive from today through night paid previews. However, it’s practically witnessing a full-fledged release tomorrow onwards. Given the franchise factor and no competition big competition, the film will enjoy a good start at the box office. And of course, high-ticket prices, 3D, IMAX 3D and 4D versions will help the film in bringing in good numbers.

Let’s see how the story unfolds from tomorrow onwards!

