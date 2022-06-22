Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is an unstoppable force at the box office – The horror-comedy that went on to become the highest opener and biggest blockbuster post-pandemic crossed the 200 cr mark and continues to go strong at the box office.

While the Kartik Aaryan starrer has crushed all the recent releases at the box office and has a dream run at the box office even in Week 5, it also becomes the only film after Pushpa Hindi to woo the box office and also trend on OTT simultaneously.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently on the Numero Uno spot on OTT’s most trending content; elbowing out international blockbusters like the recent Spiderman film, RRR and Gangubai.

While the horror-comedy had much to offer audiences, the biggest pull for the film has undoubtedly been Kartik Aaryan, an actor who has never failed to deliver at the box office. The superstar who catapulted to the top league with this film, had everyone from his female fans, family audiences, the youth and even the kids thronging to theatres, cementing his position as the most bankable and successful millennial star of his generation.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo where she’s paired opposite Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, the film is slated to hit the theatres on June 24, i.e, this Friday.

