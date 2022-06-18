It was an unbelievable Friday for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as collections went up over Thursday. The entire last week as it is over-performed as the collections continued to stay over the 1 crore mark on weekdays as well. As a result, Thursday stood at 1.12 crores, which was quite good. However, what has turned out to be surprising is Friday numbers been not just over the 1 crore mark but even better as 1.15 crores more. Now that’s something that doesn’t happen to films, especially when they are in their fifth week but then Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is on a record spree.

What would be quite exciting now to see is how do Saturday and Sunday turn out to be for the Kartik Aaryan starrer. Last weekend, the film had brought in 1.56 crores on Friday, 3.01 crores on Saturday and then 3.45 crores on Sunday, hence resulting in a weekend of 8.02 crores. Now even if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collects around 2.5 crores each on Saturday and Sunday, which does seem possible, then the fifth weekend would be over 6 crores, which would be quite good. In fact it won’t be surprising if somehow the film manages to stretch towards 7 crores as well.

So far, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected 177.29 crores and though it would be tough for the film to go past 180 crores mark today, it would happen by tomorrow morning for sure. From there, it would be the journey till 185 crores milestone that would be keenly observed.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

