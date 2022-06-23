Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared an adorable video of him playing football with his youngest son Azad Khan in the Mumbai rains.
A video was shared on Aamir Khan Productions’ official Instagram page, where Aamir and his son can be seen enjoying the new rain while drenching in it as they played a fun game of football. The father-son duo seems to be completely immersed in the game. At one point Azad also tricks Aamir to score a goal while Aamir was slightly unattentive.
The video was captioned: “All fun and a lot of rains! Aamir & Azad enjoy the rains over a football session.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in the lead roles.
