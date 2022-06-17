Samrat Prithviraj had a very low second week as only 10.95 crores came in. No one could have predicted such kind of a run for this YRF biggie and while the first week was a shocker in itself, the kind of fall that it has taken in the second week is also heartbreaking.

With this, the film has now barely gone past the 60 crores mark as its total stands at 66 crores. The film will cross the 70 crores mark eventually but will fall short of the 75 crores total.

Not that it makes much of a difference since Samrat Prithviraj should have done 175 crores actually to gain any kind of a success tag and here the total is going to fall short by more than 100 crores.

There are certain films that just don’t get any sort of start whatsoever and unfortunately they get so much ignored that there is no word of mouth whatsoever, be it positive or negative.

Samrat Prithviraj, a period drama, has turned out to be one such film which failed to arouse much of a curiosity right from the promo stage itself and ever since then was brutally trilled or totally ignored.

While this one is indeed a gigantic commercial failure, rest assured, Akshay Kumar will move on to something better with his next set of releases. From box office parlance, Samrat Prithviraj is a commercial disaster.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

