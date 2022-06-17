After spending one week at the box office, Nushratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari has collected 3.33 crores at the box office. The film opened low but then almost doubled up on Saturday and grew further on Sunday. This gave hope that Monday would be similar to Saturday, if not Sunday. However when the collections went down even lower than Friday then it was a given there and then that the social comedy won’t reach 10 crores lifetime.

The film Janhit Mein Jaari has been fighting it out ever since with Tuesday (31.30 lakhs), Wednesday (28.60 lakhs), and Thursday (24 lakhs) seeing a further dip in numbers. Ideally, even after Monday went down to 31.50 lakhs, the collections should have stayed consistent right till Thursday. However, with that not happening, the film can just take solace from the fact that it at least tried to fight, unlike other biggies which didn’t even manage to do that and just kept declining day after day.

It has to be seen how much Janhit Mein Jaari collects in the second week and whether eventually, it would cross the 5 crores lifetime. It is a theatrical flop for sure and now it’s about getting as much more as it can before it arrives on OTT and actually fetches some good eyeballs there.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

