Top Gun Maverick is one such film of 2022 that became a box office hit unexpectedly. Sure, being a Tom Cruise starrer, one would think that the movie will be grand in terms of the stunts and whatnot. But a sequel coming out 36 years later, when a lot of people aren’t aware of the original film altogether and still reaching the heights it has at the box office, is phenomenal.

Advertisement

Released on 27 May, the second part of the action movie sees the comeback of Maverick. Not as a student but as a mentor who teaches the new top one percent aviators the art of flying for one of the deadliest missions.

Advertisement

When Top Gun Maverick was released, it broke several records at the box office. It became Tom Cruise’s best opener, and now it one its way to becoming his biggest movie of all time globally. While it still has a few million to go for that to happen, the movie has already become the highest grosser in the US.

As per BoxOfficeMojo, Top Gun Maverick has made $755 million globally. This consists of $354 million overseas and $401 million in the US. Breaking, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $398 million runs in the country, the Joseph Kosinski directorial is now the biggest movie of 2022 in the United States.

The Tom Cruise actioner has been able to do this despite the release of Chris Pratt‘s Jurassic World Dominion, which had a big star at the box office but saw a major drop on Monday. Also, Top Gun 2 was banned from China, unlike the latter flick.

Now, all eyes are set on Top Gun Maverick to reach a billion globally. It will have to hold the number just like it has in the past few weeks, as even it has seen a drop on the third Monday. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Amber Heard Is Still Accusing Johnny Depp Of Hitting Her, Slams Camille Vasquez Referring Actor’s Edward Scissorhands Performance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram