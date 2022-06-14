Over the last couple of weeks, millions across the globe were glued to their phones, laptops and TVs to know all that was happening in the Johnny Deep vs Amber Heard deformation case. While the result in the case had the jury declaring Amber guilty, the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress is still accusing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor of hitting her.

Advertisement

During an explosive TV interview, the first major one since the verdict was announced, Amber insists that she will ‘stand by every word of her testimony – until the day she dies.’ For those who don’t know, in the verdict announced less than two weeks ago, the 36-year-old actress was found guilty of defaming her ex-husband and was ordered to pay the actor over $10 million

Advertisement

In her sit-down interview with Today show’s Savannah Guthrie – for which the actress flew from Washington, D.C. to New York on a private jet, Amber Heard said she will stick by her words that Johnny Depp really did hit her during their marriage. Not only that, but she also spoke about Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez – who shot to online fame owing to her ferocious cross-examination of Heard on the stand.

While Amber Heard accused the jury in the defamation of being duped by Johnny Depp – only cause he is a ‘fantastic actor,’ she also shared her thoughts about Camille Vasquez. When asked by the host what she thought about allegations made by Johnny Depp’s lawyer – of ‘performing’ on the stand and that she had lied about the abuse she says she suffered at the hands of the actor, the Auqman actress said, “Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers.” Well, this statement was Amber’s reference to Johnny’s performance in and as Edward Scissorhands in Tim Burton’s 1990 movie.

Continuing further, Amber Heard said, “I’m the performer? I had listened to weeks of testimony insinuating, or saying quite directly, that I’m a terrible actress. So I’m a bit confused how I could be both.”

While the jury found Heard guilty on three counts of defamation against Depp, the actress refused to walk back her claims of abuse against him. Instead, she is doubling down on her allegations that he was physically violent towards her and accusing him of “lying” on the stand when he said that he “never hit her.” When the host questioned if Johnny Depp lied when he said he never hit her, the actress answered in the affirmative before adding, “To my dying day, I will stand by every word of my testimony.”

Do you think Johnny Deep hit Amber Heard during their marriage? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Amber Heard Calls Kate Moss A ‘Rando’ (Apparently!) After Losing The Trial Against Johnny Depp, Netizens Slam Her Saying “One Of The Greatest Shows Of Delusion”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram