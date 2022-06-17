It was a fantastic fourth week for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as around 13 crores came in. The fact that it is still collecting in double digits is amazing in itself and here the film has gone a few crores more over the 10 crores mark as well, which shows how good the hold is there.

In fact what’s all the more remarkable is that week-on-week drop is also not much as third-week collections were 21.40 crores and now fourth-week numbers are around 13 crores. That’s less than a 50% drop.

What helped the Kartik Aaryan starrer to collect as much was not just the momentum over the weekend but hold during the weekdays. That’s what made the difference as collections never went below the 1 crore mark and in fact, stayed pretty near to the Friday numbers. This is what brought in consistency for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and that too when the ticket prices are lower during the weekdays, which means footfalls didn’t go down much.

The Anees Bazmee directed horror-comedy has now collected 176.20 crores* already and would very comfortably cross the 180 crores mark this weekend. In fact, if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 goes past 182 crores then a lifetime of around 190 crores would be guaranteed.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

