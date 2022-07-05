Canadian dancer and actress Nora Fatehi is well known for dance numbers like Dilbar, Kamariya, Kusu Kusu, and many more. The actress, who is a co-judge of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors along with Neetu Kapoor, is getting slammed on social media.

The dancer-actress was papped when she was struggling in the rain with her attire and took help from her security guard. In the video, the guards were seen helping Nora by picking up her saree as she makes her way to her vanity.

The video is now going viral on social media, Several netizens slammed Nora Fatehi, asking her whether she is a ‘Maharani’ and are having pity on the security guards as he was drenched in the rain to save her saree.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

A user slammed Nora Fatehi and commented, “Khud ke kapde sambhale nahi jaate to pehnte kyu hai, and look at the reaction same on you guys to treat others like a slave,” while another user wrote, “The poor persona have always a courage to have a backup of the rich person. Hatts off to the guy.”

A third user wrote, “I hope the man who brought her in got dried off ? Hope he is ok too?,” a fourth user commented, “wah kya attitude bhai jab sambhale nhi jati tou pehnte q ho.” Another user criticized Nora, “Can’t they afford to take big umbrella or make a shield?”.

“Yeh kahi ki maharani hai,” wrote a user slamming the Dance Deewane Juniors judge.

