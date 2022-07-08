Ranbir Kapoor has finally begun with Shamshera promotions and he’s making headlines for all the right reasons. A couple of days back, the Shamshera makers dropped the official trailer on the web and it also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the key roles. However, as the film inches closer to its release, the leading cast has kick-started the promotions where he’s not only talking about his professional life but also about promoting in his personal life.

Advertisement

As known to everyone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took their relationship a step ahead and announced that they are going to be mum and dad soon.

Advertisement

Now in his recent interviews, Ranbir Kapoor has been talking at length about his relationship with wifey Alia Bhatt. Right from their marriage to embracing upcoming parenthood, RK has also opened up about receiving criticism and getting trolled for announcing pregnancy with Alia Bhatt soon after their marriage.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ranbir Kapoor said, “No, it didn’t compel me at all. I’m very happy at the place I’m at in my life. Alia and I, as a married couple, we thought that it would just seem right to tell the world because we felt it was the right time. We just wanted to share the joy and the news with the world and there was no other thought to it. And there was no other idea of joining social media. My stand is the same as it’s been in the last few years.”

In the same interview, when he was asked about being called ‘papa-to-be’ by paps, he said, “I had an advantage coming from a film family. So, I was prepared for what a life of an actor is like. There’s a lot of noise around you and you just become like a brand. People say things, sometimes positive, sometimes negative. But the life I lead is very different from the perception of what people write about me, or see me as an actor. It’s all part and parcel of show business and you just have to take in your stride and focus on your work, and have a nice, happy balancing.”

Meanwhile, after Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor will next be in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor and later he also has Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan Shares Workout Video Of ‘Cooler, Fitter’ Dad Rakesh Roshan On Instagram!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram