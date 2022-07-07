Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has shared a video of his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, doing an intense workout in the gym.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram, where he shared the video. In the clip, Rakesh was seen lifting weights.

Advertisement

Rakesh was seen dressed in a black and orange workout outfit, as he did his weightlifting routine inside a gym.

Sharing the video, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Goals!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan added the hashtags “my dad is cooler than me”, “my dad is fitter than me too” and “what to do”.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Vikram Vedha’, alongside actor Saif Ali Khan. The film is scheduled for release on September 30, 2022, and also stars Radhika Apte.

Must Read: When Sanjay Dutt Was High On LSD & Started Hallucinating About His Father Sunil Dutt Getting Melted, The Actor Even Tried To ‘Put His Face Together’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram