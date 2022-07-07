Bollywood superstar Salman Khan last year confirmed his plans for Dabangg 4 during a chat show with Arbaaz Khan. Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has been working on the film’s script for a while now. Since then nothing major update has come up. However, now the latest report might rejoice with the Bhai fans.

The third instalment of the popular action film franchise was released in 2019. Even though the Prabhudeva directorial had high voltage action and drama, it failed to impress the audience and critics. It was later declared a box office dud.

As per ETimes report, Tigmanshu Dhulia who has been writing the script for Dabangg 4 will also end up directing it. The filmmaker is well known for helming entertaining yet critically acclaimed films like ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ and ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster’.

This also marks the first collaboration between Salman and Dhulia. The report further states that the superstar is quite satisfied with the screenplay and the way the film is written by Tigmanshu. So there’s a high chance that Salman may insist on Tigmanshu directing the film. However, there’s no official confirmation has been issued.

Salman Khan had previously assured fans that Dabangg 4 shoot may commence by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, he is will be next seen in Tiger 3 which has been making headlines for a long time. The superstar will also have a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

A recent report from Pinkvilla claimed that Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra is planning to pan out a full-fledged film with both superstars. A source was quoted saying, “Aditya Chopra plans to take things to the next level by mounting a two-hero action spectacle featuring Tiger and Pathaan. It would be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan since the release of Karan Arjun (1995). Adi has been working on this idea for a while now and he will be extensively working on the script, screenplay, and dialogues.”

