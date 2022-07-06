Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Bawaal’ co-star Varun Dhawan shared a video of the actress channeling her inner ‘Friends’ character Janice.

Varun shared a video on Instagra m story, where Janhvi is seen sitting in the backseat of a car and is seen imitating the iconic laugh of the character Janice originally essayed by actress Maggie Wheeler.

Varun captioned Janhvi Kapoor’s video: “@janhvikapoor Aka Janice”.

Janhvi and Varun led ‘Bawaal’ is a love story directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The actress has been in the US for the shooting of Bawaal. Recently, the actress shared a couple of photos from Amesterdam and those snaps also featured Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal and the filmmaker with his director wife Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

On the work front, Varun will be seen in ‘Bhediya’ opposite Kriti Sanon, and Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Ekkis’. His ‘Bawaal’ co-star Janhvi will be seen in films like ‘Mr. and Mrs. Maahi’ opposite Rajkummar Rao and ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

