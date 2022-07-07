Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020, Bollywood found itself at the eye of drug controversies. While many stars were called before the NCB for questioning in the drug case, others spoke about it being part of the industry. One such person was Akshay Kumar – an actor known for his film as much as he is known for his fit and healthy lifestyle.

In October 2020, Akshay shared a nearly four-minute-long video on his social media handles talking about the problem of drug abuse that exists in Bollywood. In it, he also asked fans not to assume that every person in the profession is part of the problem. Read on to know all he had to say.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared the video with a caption reading, “#DirectDilSe Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes…#DirectDilSe 🙏🏻”

In the said video, while talking about the drug abuse present in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is heard saying, “Today, I’m talking to you with a heavy heart. I want to say so many things in the past few weeks but there is so much negativity everywhere.” He added, “We may be called stars, but Bollywood has been created because of your love. We are not just an industry, but through our films we have showcased Indian values and culture throughout the world.”

Khiladi Kumar then added that cinema has always been a reflection of society, raising relevant issues like “corruption, poverty or unemployment”, and will continue to do so. He is heard saying, “After the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot of issues came to light which pained us as much as they pained you. These issues forced us to look at what is happening in our own backyard. It forced us to examine many ills of the film industry, which need to be looked into. Like, narcotics and drugs are being talked about now. I cannot lie to you and tell you that this problem does not exist. It definitely does, just like it must exist in every industry and profession. However, it cannot be that every person in every industry is involved in the problem. How is that possible?,”

Talking about drug abuse and asking people to not put the label on everyone in the industry, Akshay Kumar “Use of drugs is a legal matter and I am confident that whatever action will be taken by our law enforcement agencies and courts will be absolutely correct. I also know that every member of the film industry will fully cooperate in the investigation. But please, I implore you with folded hands, do not look at the entire industry in the same tainted light. That is not correct.”

Talking to his fans, Akshay said that the film industry will work harder to win their love and trust. He stated, “My message to my fans is, you are the ones who have made us. We will not let you down. If you are upset, we will work harder on our flaws. We will win your trust and love. We exist because of you. Please stand with us. Thank you very much.”

What are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar’s views of drugs being abused in Bollywood?

