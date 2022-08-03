Alia Bhatt is on a roll as she’s giving back to back maternity fashion goals with her chic wardrobe. The beauty is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Darlings’ which will be releasing Netflix on Friday. While we can’t wait for her to watch on our screens, we are currently busy obsessing over her perfect maternity style wardrobe as she’s been delivering back to back kick-a** looks. Yesterday, Alia donned a boss lady look with a pair of jeans and blazer giving us fashion goals yet again. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Alia happens to be really popular on social media with over 68 million followers on Instagram. Not just that, the beauty is also very active on the photo-sharing site and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional lives there. Not to forget, we love her cats and they deserve to have their own Instagram accounts. Hehe!

Coming back to Alia Bhatt’s maternity fashion wardrobe, the beauty wore a pair of ripped jeans and styled it with a blue-coloured oversized blazer. The Darlings actress styled her look with a pair of white-coloured heel sandals and accessorised her outfit with big golden hoops which stole the show for us.

For makeup, the beauty went subtle with kohl-rimmed eyes, highlighted cheekbones while flaunting her freckles on the face. Alia Bhatt wore a nude lipstick to finish off her look.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini)

Uff! What are those goddess looks, you.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s maternity fashion wardrobe? Tell us in the comments below.

