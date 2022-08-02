Alia Bhatt is on roll in her professional as well as personal life as well. The actress who’s currently enjoying the best phase of her life, pregnancy, is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Darlings. After teasing fans with a few posters and videos, the makers dropped the official trailer of the film which took the web by storm for all the right reasons. The actress is reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma for a dark comedy film that also stars Shefali Shah in the lead role.

In June, the Raazi actress took everyone by surprise when she announced her first pregnancy with husband Ranbir after their wedding.

After sharing the good news, Alia Bhatt faced harsh criticism and hatred from a section of social media, who questioned the timing of her pregnancy. Now in her latest promotional interview, the actress spoke about the same and gave an example of ‘chand pe bhi daag hote hai.

Speaking to ETimes, Alia Bhatt reacted when she was asked about the negative reactions and noise after the announcement. She began with saying, “It was a beautiful experience. There was so much love and positivity. We received so much warmth. When you talk about the noisy people, that I expected because every beautiful thing has a detractor. Chaand pe bhi daag hai.”

“I wasn’t surprised by the negative reactions nor was I bothered by them. I feel these things originate from a very stupid and shallow space. I remember only the good things and there’s still so much love coming in. Why not focus on the positivity instead of focussing on a few nonsensical eyebrows,” Alia added further.

Alia Bhatt has been going places for Darlings promotions and where she also opened up about her ‘working pregnancy.’ She told a section of media at an event, “”Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai hi nahi. Kaam karna mujhe sukoon deta hai, meri passion hai, it keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. Toh main toh matlab 100 saal ki umar tak kaam karungi.”

Darlings is all set to hit the OTT platform Netflix on August 5, 2022. Alia Bhatt will later be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite husband Ranbir Kapoor. She also wrapped Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

