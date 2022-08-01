Katrina Kaif is the fashionista we all look up to and she always has something new and more to offer with her every new look. The diva can pull off literally any style and that is one of the reasons why she is one of the most sought after celebrities of the film industry when it comes to fashion. In a recent turn of events, Kat dropped a new video of herself in a simple yet sophisticated shirt dress which is making us hail her confidence and grace yet again.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Katrina has lately been in the news for the adorable pictures and videos that she keeps sharing on her social media handles. Her next film, Bhoot Police, has been scheduled to release this year and the promotional events for the same are also expected to kick off soon. Apart from Kat, the film features actors like Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles and is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

Advertisement

In a recent turn of events, Katrina Kaif dropped a gorgeous video of herself amidst a photoshoot and it has been leaving all of us with heart eyes. In the clip, she can be seen wearing a black and white stripe dress which has a robe tie around pattern and a hip high slit right in the middle. The short semi-formal dress has a collar and proper full sleeves that make the overall dress look very elegant.

Katrina Kaif tactfully kept the accessories to the bare minimum with metal hoop earrings and footwear, she chose gladiator style tie around pencil heels that have pointy toes.

Katrina Kaif can be seen sitting on a stool while posing for the pictures while her straightened hair flies around with the breeze. She can even be seen flipping her hair away with a bright smile across her face in the montage video and you are sure to love this one. Have a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Fashion

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Hides Her Baby Bump In A Black Ethnic Kurta Attire Donning A Bindi & We Could Only Think Of ‘Kesariya Tera Rang Hai Piya’ Looking At Her!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

.