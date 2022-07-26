Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently one of the most trending couples in B-Town as people can’t stop drooling over their romantic social media posts. Recently, the two came back after celebrating Kat’s birthday in the Maldives and immediately returned to their respective projects. As Vicky is currently working on Govinda Naam Mera, there are reports that claim Ranbir Kapoor will be making a cameo and this has made Katrina upset. Scroll below to know why.

Advertisement

The film was originally titled Mr Lele with Varun Dhawan but the actor was replaced by Kaushal. Last year the makers made the official announcement, along with the posters. Other than the Uri actor, the movie also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, the movie is being directed by Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Advertisement

As per Mid-Day reports, Katrina Kaif who dated Ranbir Kapoor in the past is now upset with Govinda Naam Mera makers. The Partner actress doesn’t feel happy that her ex is making a cameo in her husband’s film. The movie mark Vicky and Ranbir’s second collaboration as the two stars shared screen space in the 2018 Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju.

A source close to the development told the portal, “It is now learnt that Katrina Kaif is not too pleased with Ranbir Kapoor making a cameo in actor-husband Vicky Kaushal’s next, Govinda Naam Mera…” The report further added, “While Kat is upset, doting hubby Vicky has taken the onus to calm down his wife and assure her that he will leave nothing to chance to ensure a perfect present and future.”

Her reaction comes as the two broke up on a sour note and she doesn’t seem to feel comfortable with the idea. Meanwhile, the production is yet to make any statement regarding the same.

Other than Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family, Takht and The Immortal Ashwatthama. While Katrina Kaif will be seen in Phone Bhoot, Jee Le Zaraa, Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas.

Must Read: KRK Trolled For Claiming Makers Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera Are Inflating Box Office Numbers, Netizens Remind Him Of Deshdrohi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram