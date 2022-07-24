Yash Raj Film’s Shamshera – with Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, was released in theatres on Friday (July 22). However, despite it being one of the much-awaited and anticipated films, it opened to negative reviews and not-so-impressive box office numbers. Now KRK aka Kamaal R Khan has tweeted with regards to its BO and collections on Day 2.

While analysts reported that the Karan Malhotra directorial collected a mere Rs 10.25 crores on its opening day – despite a massive release at over 4000+ screens in India, Khan has now tweeted and accused the makers of inflating the numbers.

A while ago KRK took to his Twitter handle and accused the makers of Shamshera of adding to the film’s collection. He tweeted, “Today Adi Chopra has given 25 lakhs more collections of #Shamshera than Friday, which is real. Saturday 25 Lakh Ki growth Huyee hai. Lekin Jo Friday Ko ₹2.5Cr ka inflation Kiya tha Uska Kya? lifetime collections can’t cross ₹50Cr after adding ₹10Cr fake collections also.”

Today Adi Chopra has given 25 lakhs more collections of #Shamshera than Friday, which is real. Saturday 25 Lakh Ki growth Huyee hai.🤪 Lekin Jo Friday Ko ₹2.5Cr ka inflation Kiya tha Uska Kya?😁 lifetime collections can’t cross ₹50Cr after adding ₹10Cr fake collections also. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 24, 2022

Just a day ago, KRK called Ranbir Kapoor-led Shamshera a disaster by tweeting, “KRK on Saturday morning tweeted, “Almost 40% morning shows of #Shamshera are cancelled today because of no audience. Rest 60% of shows are running with very low occupancy. So it’s clear now that the film #Shamshera彡 is much bigger Disaster than #ThugsOfHindostan! Hug congratulations to Adi Bhai.”

Almost 40% morning shows of #Shamshera are cancelled today because of no audience. Rest 60% shows are running with very low occupancy. So it’s clear now that film #Shamshera彡 is much bigger Disaster than #ThugsOfHindostan! Hug congratulations to Adi Bhai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 23, 2022

But seems like netizens are indeed finding something very fishy in Mark’s tweet as they are confused how can he say that before the movie has even properly released. Many are even trolling him for the same.

Other Critics: aap movie release hone se pehle hi kaise bata dete hain hit hogi ya disaster: KRK: pic.twitter.com/Kbvrfc6ei8 — CricNPic (@CricNPic) July 23, 2022

भाई ये सब रहने दो… तुम्हारी देशद्रोही-2 कब रिलीज़ होने वाली है … मैं सालो से इंतजार कर रहा हूँ … अब इंतजार नहीं होता…. 🙏 — Abhishek.eth (@callerman) July 23, 2022

But not as big as your deshdrohi was. The biggest disaster of all time — sajid waqas (@sajidwaqas19) July 23, 2022

Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role alongside Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. The film was released on Friday, July 22. The film is set in the pre-Independence era of the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting against the British for their freedom.

