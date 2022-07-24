It would be safe to say that Disha Patani is considered no less than a s*x symbol in Bollywood. Whether it is her bodycon attires, low-waist trousers or bikini pictures, one cannot get enough of her. While most feel she has the perfect figure and bang-on looks, the Ek Villain Returns actress doesn’t feel the same. In fact, she hates watching herself. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Disha is currently busy promoting Ek Villain Returns. The actress has been paired opposite John Abraham in the film that also stars Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Over the span of 7 years of her career, she has not only grown from being a national crush to an in-demand actress but also is on her way to be a commercial star.

Host Siddharth Kannan in an interview asked the actress, “There is a perception that Disha Patani is perfect. Be it in her looks or anything else. What do you think when you look at yourself?”

To this, Disha Patani responded, “I don’t like watching myself. I can’t watch myself and I actually hate watching myself because mujhe kuch achha nahi lagta hai (I don’t like anything about it). Whenever I watch my films, half of the time I am like this only (closes her eyes with hands).”

Well, that is quite a shocker for Disha to be revealing something like that, yea?

On the professional front, Disha Patani also has Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor’s K-Tina and Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas on the cards.

She was last seen in Radhe alongside Salman Khan.

