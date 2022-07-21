Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is now gearing up for his upcoming thriller outing Ek Villian Returns. The actor and the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote the thriller. Amidst this, the latest report reveals that the actor has sold his Bandra flat.

Advertisement

Last year, Kapoor bought himself a swanky 4 bedroom-hall-kitchen apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The actor purchased the apartment for Rs 20 crore to Rs 23 crore in the 81 Aureate building to mark his ten years in the film industry. It is the same building where his ladylove Malaika Arora also owns an apartment.

Advertisement

Now Hindustan Times report claims that Arjun Kapoor has sold his apartment in 81 Aureate building in Bandra West for ₹16 crores. The publication, that procured the sale document, reveals that the luxury apartment is being sold to Shankar Bhoir and Satyen Bhoir.

Kapoor‘s flat is spread across 4,364-sq-ft and it is on the 19th floor of the building on KC Marg. It also has three car parks in the building. Reportedly, the sale document, which was registered on May 19, has Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor’s signature. The stamp duty paid for the registration of the apartment was ₹96 lakh.

It is also worth pointing out that even though Arjun Kapoor bought the property in the 81 Aureate building, his primary residence is on the seventh floor of Raheja Orchid at the JVPD scheme in Juhu. Reports at that time claimed that Arjun bought this apartment to be closer to his ladylove Malaika Arora. Now that the actor has sold the apartment, some fans wonder whether all is well between the couple.

A week before Arjun sold the Bandra apartment, TV actor Karan Kundrra bought the 5,238-sq-ft flat from HDFC Ltd for ₹14 crores. He also got access to three car parking spaces in the podium. Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha bought a 4,628 sq ft flat on the 16th floor of the building for ₹14 crores in March 2020.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Brutally Trolled For Once Calling Anushka Sharma ‘Anxiety Queen’: “He Is Like The BoJack Horseman Of Bollywood”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram