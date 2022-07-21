Ranbir Kapoor – who will soon be seen on-screen in films Shamshera and Brahmastra – has been massively trolled. Why? Well, an old video of him and his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Anushka Sharma has been doing the rounds on social media and it shows RK calling her ‘anxiety queen’ and making fun of her mental condition.

Netizens haven’t taken too kindly to the statements made by the soon-to-be father and have slammed him left, right and centre. From calling him insensitive and annoying to a narcissist and more, scroll below to check out the clip and netizens’ reaction to it. Also, Anushka’s comeback – which left Ranbir a little offended, cannot be missed.

As seen in the now-viral video, during a past interview, Ranbir Kapoor while talking about Anushka Sharma dubbed her an ‘anxiety queen.’ He then added that she takes medication to even have a conversation. While adding that she takes anti-anxiety pills even if she had to have a conversation, he also called her ‘frantic’ and even joked about her having mental, dental and hygiene problems. When asked to talk about RK, the PK actress called him a ‘horrible person’ for talking about her mental health issues. She even spoke about him doing drugs which didn’t sit well with him.

Quoting the tweet and sharing it online, one user wrote, “he’s such a dog… no wonder ppl don’t wanna talk about their mental health when others make such crass jokes on their expense… it’s ok if you don’t have anxiety disorder and you don’t need meds but you could at least have empathy for those who are struggling.” Another, slamming him, noted, “What medication you are on is personal. You share it with a colleague in order to manage expectations on days that are bad. Not for him to drop it as a “quirky” detail in a very public interview. She is right to get back at him. I’d be so mad if someone I trusted did this with me”

A third user, slamming Ranbir Kapoor for dubbing Anushka Sharma ‘anxiety queen’ wrote, “this was so difficult to watch. he’s such an insensitive human being. who talks about anxiety meds like this? she’s clearly so uncomfortable and rightfully so. horrible.” Another noted, “Ranbir Kapoor is like the Bojack Horseman of Bollywood except Bojack actually faces the consequences of his detestable actions.” Calling him an insensitive annoying narcissist, one user wrote, “I knew this guy was an annoying narcissist but i never thought he would be so insensitive – at least she knows what medication can help her. Outing her public is not a cool thing. But what about Mr. know it all? When is he going to actually seek help and become a better person??”

he’s such a dog… no wonder ppl don’t wanna talk about their mental health when others make such crass jokes on their expense… it’s ok if you don’t have anxiety disorder and you don’t need meds but you could at least have empathy for those who are struggling https://t.co/bUk5ziSCf1 — blank (@ghamjoon) July 19, 2022

What medication you are on is personal. You share it with a colleague in order to manage expectations on days that are bad. Not for him to drop it as a "quirky" detail in a very public interview. She is right to get back at him. I'd be so mad if someone I trusted did this with me https://t.co/aXO2yi5yxD — अग्रिमा (@Agrimonious) July 19, 2022

this was so difficult to watch. he's such an insensitive human being. who talks about anxiety meds like this? she's clearly so uncomfortable and rightfully so. horrible. https://t.co/XP8IEprAKf — nikhil 🌻 (@ruok_nik) July 20, 2022

How do even people hype their “friendship” I ll trash the guy if he uses & public jokes about my mental anxiety https://t.co/GW7EroVidj — αкѕнιтα❄️ | nazmir lovebot 🤍 (@sanelychaoticx) July 19, 2022

I knew this guy was an annoying narcissist but i never thought he would be so insensitive – at least she knows what medication can help her.Outing her public is not a cool thing.

But what about Mr. know it all? When is he going to actually seek help and become a better person?? https://t.co/KsKnJsIapF — Yenna venum? (@DatSouthieChick) July 19, 2022

Slamming Ranbir Kapoor for his comment and then not liking Anushka Sharma bringing up his drug problem, one tweeted, “what a trash man lmao so when he was making fun of anushka’s anxiety and medical conditions then everything was all fun and games for him but the minute anushka gave him the same treatment suddenly SHE is the villain in this interview? 😭 whack”

what a trash man lmao so when he was making fun of anushka’s anxiety and medical conditions then everything was all fun and games for him but the minute anushka gave him the same treatment suddenly SHE is the villain in this interview? 😭 whack https://t.co/kVGqNShjo1 — ridz (@filmkirbys) July 20, 2022

Absolutely horrible people who live with anxiety and have had episodes this is so uncomfortable https://t.co/vbP0W722zo — Raniel Dicciardo (@TheViceManAD) July 20, 2022

He sounds more insensitive and moron-ish than his on screen characters. https://t.co/iJMKS0saNO — Dramaa (@rantitouttt) July 20, 2022

Ranbir has always been an a$$hole so it’s not a surprise 🙄 https://t.co/UoBrRMkzU6 — Esha (@selsforeign) July 21, 2022

What are your thoughts on it?

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen playing a dual role in Karan Malhotra’s period adventure film Shamshera. Post that, he will star opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy film Brahmāstra: Part One: Shiva, in Luv Ranjan’s as-yet untitled romance co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s crime drama Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

