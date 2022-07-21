Mallika Sherawat is known for her unfiltered self. Whether it is her take on rejecting Jalebi Baby recently or her casting couch experience, she’s never held herself back from expressing what she feels. But it was once that she created massive controversy by shaming India on an international platform. It left Priyanka Chopra extremely offended who called her out. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

It was back in 2013 when Mallika was in a conversation with Variety and made comparisons between India and America. She said, “So when I enjoy the social freedom in America and go back to India, which is so regressive for women, it’s depressing. As an independent woman, it’s really depressing.”

Advertisement

Reacting to this, Priyanka Chopra during the 2013 UNICEF event slammed Mallika Sherawat and said, “I think we are a progressive nation. I disagree that we are a regressive nation. We are all sitting here and talking about educating the girl child, taking our country forward. I think it’s a misrepresentation of what our great nation is on the world platform.”

Priyanka Chopra added, “Calling India a regressive nation for women on an international platform. It was something of which I felt extremely offended by. When it comes to Mallika’s statements, I think they were very callous and I don’t agree with her. It was upsetting for me as a woman. It was upsetting for me as a girl who comes from India. I think it was an extreme misrepresentation of our nation. I don’t think it’s fair.”

On the professional front, Mallika Sherawat will be next seen in the film RK.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, recently wrapped up a schedule of Citadel.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Anupam Kher Is All Praises For R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: “Cried My Heart Out”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram