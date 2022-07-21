We’re just a day away from witnessing Ranbir Kapoor’s comeback after 4 long years. He’s coming in and as Shamshera, and interestingly, after playing Sanjay Dutt in his last Sanju, the actor is all set to face Sanju baba in YRF’s magnum opus. While box office results are awaited, let’s see how the film is faring here, in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’, we conduct Twitter polls for a particular movie’s songs, trailers and other promotional stuff. Then the average of such polls is taken as results, which are published a day or a couple of days before the movie’s release. Now, let’s get back to the results of Ranbir Kapoor’s magnum opus.

Title track

Bringing back the legendary voice of Sukhwinder Singh, the title track is a morale booster. It glimpses us with the Robinhood-like persona of Shamshera (Ranbir) and evil in Balli (Dutt). The song grows on you as you keep listening to it and has some breathtaking visuals from stunning locales. It is composed by Mithoon. Around 70% of Twitter users liked it.

Fitoor song

Fitoor is a love ballad backed by soothing vocals of Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan with beautiful locations setting the mood. It features a captivating romance between Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor, with both looking irresistibly hot. This one too is composed by Mithoon and is liked by 71% of Twitter voters.

Ji Huzoor song

Ji Huzoor is sung by Aditya Narayan. It’s more of a celebration track and could be an entry song for Ranbir Kapoor. This is the only song so far released which has RK showing some moves and it’s a treat to watch. On Twitter, it has received 66% positive votes.

Trailer

The film is helmed by Agneepath fame Karan Malhotra and has that rustic, massy vibe to it. The trailer presents us with the double roles of grey-shaded Ranbir. In his titular character, RK takes on evil Balli to save his tribe. It’s a typical good versus bad fight and it will be interesting to see what the film has to offer. It’s liked by 72% of Twitter voters.

On the whole, Shamshera has managed to catch viewers’ eye with its main highlight of the Ranbir Kapoor vs Sanjay Dutt face-off. It has received a thumbs up from 70% of voters. There’s nothing new in the concept and things will much depend on word-of-mouth. If not the biggest by surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the action drama is surely eyeing a spot in the top 3 Bollywood openers in 2022.

