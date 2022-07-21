Shamshera Box Office Day 1 Prediction: To Compete With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 For The Best Bollywood Opening In 2022

Even after half a year has gone by, the best opening that a Bollywood film has seen so far is 14.11 crores which were scored by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 more than two months back. Yes, KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] [53.95 crores] and RRR [Hindi] [20.07 crores] have done better but then those have been imports from the south. Otherwise, it’s the Kartik Aaryan starrer which has been the only one to have managed a truly good opening and then has seen a genuine follow-through as well. Now the onus is on Shamshera to make that happen and challenge it in theatres.

It has a lot of things going in its favour though. First of all, it’s a true blue big screen entertainer that deserves a theatrical watch rather than belonging to the kind that can be conveniently skipped for an OTT dekko. Moreover, it has Ranbir Kapoor returning to the big screen four years after Sanju. The actor has been selective in his choice of films but somehow this is an extremely long wait with the pandemic playing spoilsport as well. Nonetheless, with the actor in a double role, his fans should have their hands full. As for Sanjay Dutt, he is on fire.

What’s unpredictable though is the audience’s mood currently. When they embrace a film, they do it big time and when they ignore then no amount of cajoling seems to be impressing them. In the case of Shamshera, the promo has met with a good reaction. It hasn’t been ignored but then it hasn’t created mayhem either that would make audiences make a beeline for it from the first show itself. That’s reflected in the advance booking as well.

Hence, for now, the first challenge for Shamshera would be to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opening day of 14.11 crores and then aim higher, something which should be possible as well. After all, 15 crores are something that’s very achievable and with some luck and good word of mouth spreading by evening, even the 18 crores mark could well be hit.

