While business of Hindi films is at an all time low currently with new releases HIT – The First Case and Shabaash Mithu failing miserably and JugJugg Jeeyo and Rocketry at their last leg in theatres, it is Hollywood film Thor: Love and Thunder which is keeping business going to some extent.

Advertisement

Not that it is great either since it is staying below even the 2 crores mark on the weekdays. Still, the fact that it has its head above the 1 crore mark is some kind of solace as at least some sort of minuscule movement is happening for the theatrical business. Just imagine, if this film wasn’t there either then there would have been an absolute lack of content at theatres and many would have decided to put the shutters down, only to open with the new release Shamshera this Friday.

Advertisement

The Marvel flick collected 1.25 crores* on Tuesday which has pushed its collections to 91.72 crores*. There is still some distance to be covered before the 100 crores mark is hit and all eyes are on how it progresses in the third weekend. The trouble with the superhero film is that it is getting its collections from premium screens, primarily IMAX, and since Shamshera is releasing in the IMAX format too, Thor: Love and Thunder would have to make do with revenue that comes from the 3D and 4DS screens, apart from the regular screens.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Jurassic World Dominion Box Office (Worldwide): Hits The $900 Million Milestone, Does It Have Enough Left To Be A $1 Billion Grosser?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram