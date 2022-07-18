Jurassic World Dominion has managed to cross a major milestone at the box office though it’s still nowhere close to what its predecessors made. The Chris Pratt starrer is the 6th movie in the Jurassic Park franchise and 3rd in the Jurassic World series. A lot was riding on it as the former two films surpassed the $1 billion mark globally.

But Dominion hasn’t been able to catch onto that milestone yet. It is not just because of the heavy competition it faced. Though Hollywood biggies like Top Gun Maverick, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Minions: The Rise of Gru are reigning at the box office, JW3 failed to amaze the fans.

Jurassic World Dominion got only a 30% score on Rotten Tomatoes. But it has still managed to crawl past the $900 million mark as it has churned out $902 million at the global box office, as per Box Office Mojo. This consists of $359 million in the domestic market and $542 million overseas. Though it seems unlikely, could it make it past one billion?

Jurassic World Dominion was predicted to be the biggest movie of 2022 but wasn’t able to create that record. Instead, it is Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick that is the highest grosser of this year. Even Thor: Love and Thunder have done quite well as it has already made $712 million globally in just two weeks.

Moreover, unlike the rest of the movies, Dominion was also released in China, which means that the slow and low growth can only be blamed on its plot. The movie had also seen a comeback of the Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, though he was in the Fallen Kingdom as well.

While some curiosity around the next part arose, it seems like Jurassic World Dominion is the last in the series. However, the scope of more stories around it has been teased.

