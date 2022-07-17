Up north, JugJugg Jeeyo is still managing to bring in some footfalls, especially at the multiplexes. The film has already crossed the 80 crores mark to get into the safe zone. Now it has some added moolah trickling in that’s allowing it to pace up towards 85 crores lifetime.

This was evidenced on Saturday as well when the collections went up all over again due to patronage from the family audiences. This has been a trend for the film during the last three weekends as well and now in the fourth weekend too, it is managing to make some inroads.

The Raj Mehta-directed film brought in 1 crore* more and that’s like an added bonus for the Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer.

Currently standing at 82.37 crores*, the film is ensuring that it stays in circulation and says goodbye only after completing four weeks at the box office. There is Shamshera arriving this Friday and that will become the top choice of the audiences all over.

It would result in the shows being further reduced for JugJugg Jeeyo which is anyway aiming for the OTT release next. While one waits to see the kind of buzz that it creates on the small screen where it is definitely going to do quite well, before that there would be momentum gained on Sunday as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

