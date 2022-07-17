There was hardly any improvement in collections for Shabaash Mithu as the collections stayed very low at 0.70 crores*. Friday was at it is very low and ideally, there should have been at least a 1 crore start for the film.

Advertisement

When that didn’t happen on the first day then at least the second day should have crossed that milestone. However with that not being the case now, one wonders whether at least Sunday would manage this feat.

The writing is clear on the wall for Shabaash Mithu and now it’s about collecting whatever it can at the box office from here on. After all, this is one film which could well have been a straight-to-OTT release, and hence now it would be the reception that it gains at the small screen that would make more sense.

Theatrically, Shaabash Mithu has only this week for itself and there too one wonders what sort of eventual collections will come in. So far, Shaabash Mithu has collected 1.2 crores* and these should ideally have been the first-day collections and that too on a conservative note.

Sad, because Taapsee Pannu has been doing quite a few films at a rapid pace and Shaabash Mithu is one such film which was expected to do far better at the box office.

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu has seen quite a few digital releases during the pandemic [Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta as well as south films Annabelle Sethupathi and Mishan Impossible]. For her sake, this one deserved an audience.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor To Clash With Alia Bhatt At The Box Office In This Surprising Twist As Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Might Face Luv Ranjan’s Next Also Starring Shraddha Kapoor?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram