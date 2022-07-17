There was some sort of an improvement in the collections of HIT – The First Case as the collections went a bit up on Saturday. While on Friday the film had brought in 1.35 crores, there was some increment in numbers as 2.01 crores came in.

The film in at Case needed to go past the 2 crores mark at least and anything close to 2.50 crores would have been a better bet. However that was too much to ask for the film and as a result the footfalls were somehow better. HIT – The First Case currently stands at 3.36 crores and ideally, these should have been the first-day collections, if things were better at the box office in the current movie-watching scenario.

HIT – The First Case may end up showing some growth on Sunday but the picture is quite clear on where it’s eventually heading for. The Rajkummar Rao starrer is the kind of film which has been in such a huge volume on OTT during the last couple of years. A suspense drama like this has arrived from various industries, be it south, Hollywood, Spanish or other foreign languages, and as a result of which even a film is made well, it has that ‘OTT’ tag that’s attached to it which limits its appeal.

