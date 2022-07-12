JugJugg Jeeyo has brought some really good numbers at the box office. It reminds us of the pre-pandemic era where decent family entertainers end up their run between 80 to 100 crores. It’s good to see that the Bollywood audience is finally stepping out for light-hearted films.
The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in key roles. It took a start of 9.28 crores and then grew over the weekend. Ever since then, a good theatrical run has been witnessed with regular healthy jumps on weekends.
Here’s JugJugg Jeeyo’s daily breakdown at the box office:
Day 1- 9.28 crores
Day 2- 12.55 crores
Day 3- 15.10 crores
First weekend- 36.93 crores
Day 4- 4.82 crores
Day 5- 4.52 crores
Day 6- 3.97 crores
Day 7- 3.42 crores
Week 1- 53.66 crores
Day 8- 3.03 crores
Day 9- 4.75 crores
Day 10- 6.10 crores
Day 11- 1.80 crores
Day 12- 1.75 crores
Day 13- 1.62 crores
Day 14- 1 crore
Week 2- 73.71 crores
Day 15- 0.92 crore
Day 16- 1.80 crores
Day 17- 2.05 crores
Lifetime- 78.48 crores*
