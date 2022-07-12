JugJugg Jeeyo has brought some really good numbers at the box office. It reminds us of the pre-pandemic era where decent family entertainers end up their run between 80 to 100 crores. It’s good to see that the Bollywood audience is finally stepping out for light-hearted films.

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in key roles. It took a start of 9.28 crores and then grew over the weekend. Ever since then, a good theatrical run has been witnessed with regular healthy jumps on weekends.

Here’s JugJugg Jeeyo’s daily breakdown at the box office:

Day 1- 9.28 crores

Day 2- 12.55 crores

Day 3- 15.10 crores

First weekend- 36.93 crores

Day 4- 4.82 crores

Day 5- 4.52 crores

Day 6- 3.97 crores

Day 7- 3.42 crores

Week 1- 53.66 crores

Day 8- 3.03 crores

Day 9- 4.75 crores

Day 10- 6.10 crores

Day 11- 1.80 crores

Day 12- 1.75 crores

Day 13- 1.62 crores

Day 14- 1 crore

Week 2- 73.71 crores

Day 15- 0.92 crore

Day 16- 1.80 crores

Day 17- 2.05 crores

Lifetime- 78.48 crores*

