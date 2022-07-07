Bollywood is filled with one stunning beauty after another who not only give competing and amazing performances on screen but also have a kick*ss fashion sense. Today we are talking about Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani and the time they wore similar outfits to each other.

Time and again, each of these leading ladies have served as fashion inspiration to their fans and have been loved. Given the many outing, promotions, award shows and events they attend, it is normal to sometimes see their fashion choices overlap – and that is exactly what we are talking about here today.

In April, May and June Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor (respectively) each slayed in a glitzy red dress. While each of the three was a different shade of red, the young Bollywood leading ladies styled each very different from each other and look hot, s*xy and drop-dead gorgeous.

While we will give a brief gist of the different extravagant and shiny red-dressed Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor wore to their respective events, don’t forget to vote for the one that stole your heart at the end.

Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

In April, while promoting her recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani opted for a stunning red sequin cocktail dress with cut-out details by Alina Anwar Couture. She paired the shiny sequined dress with a plain red blazer coat (in a different shade of red) and red Louboutin heels. With just a couple of rings adorning her fingers, the actress’ hair and makeup consisted of her hair blowing wild and simple make-up.

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

In May, Kriti Sanon made the month hotter in a shiny Surya Sarkar red/maroon creation. The mini dress – that ended in the upper half of her thigh- featured something resembling a slit in front and a plunging V-neckline. The actress styled the extremely short and daring body con dress with black heels, a centre-parted up-hair do, fine but long earrings, rings and killer looks made more prominent with the smokey eyes and nude lips. That matching nail paint steals the show though!

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandini Whabi (@chandiniw)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandini Whabi (@chandiniw)

Last month, Janhvi Kapoor looked too s*xy to handle in an Alexandre Vauthier creation while on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. The red shimmery backless gown, with a thigh-high slit and thin straps, makes her look like a siren all set to steal hearts. She paired the figure-hugging dress with red shiny knee-high heel boots, minimum accessories and killer looks. For her hair and makeup, the actress looked sensual as she posed for the camera with red lipstick, a bold make-up look and frizzy hair.

From Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor, whose red glitzy ensemble did you like the best? Vote Now!

Polls Which Bollywood Diva Set The Temperature Soaring In A Glitzy Red Dress? Kiara Advani

Kriti Sanon

Janhvi Kapoor View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

