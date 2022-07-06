Kristen Stewart is one of the most celebrated actresses of the west who has proven her calibre time and again through the variety of roles she has done in the last few years. Her most memorable work was that of Bella from the Twilight saga even though she was very young at the time of the film’s release, she pulled it off with such grace and ease. Today, we look at a Zuhair Murad gown she wore at the premiere of Twilight’s last instalment, Breaking Dawn Part 2.

For the unversed, Kristen was last seen playing the lead role in the biography film Spencer which hit the theatres in November 2021. The movie was based on the life of Princess Diana and her marriage with Prince Charles which was a major topic of discussion back in the days. It was directed by Pablo Larrain and Stewart’s work in the movie was heavily appreciated by the fans and critics alike.

Back in 2012, Kristen Stewart attended the Los Angeles premiere of her film Twilight Breaking Dawn Part 2 in a stunning Zuhair Murad Autumn Winter 2012 gown which made us all gasp in awe. The n*de gown had an in-built bra and a sturdy corset which added a delicate and elegant touch to the lacy sheer gown.

Kristen Stewart had a matching n*de coloured belt around the midriff and the tactfully stitched folds in her skirt also gave the gown a flowy touch. Her contrasting brown hair was styled with soft curls and pinned to one side while in makeup, she opted for smoky eyes and a bright pink lipstick which added some vigour to the overall ensemble. Kristen also skipped the accessories, going by the age old norm, simplicity for the win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by easoiiessstttt (@easy_estt)

What do you think about Kristen Stewart’s n*de corset gown? Let us know in the comments.

