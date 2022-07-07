Anne Hathaway’s life under light has been a glorious one, whether it be for her movies or off-screen life. She is a beauty to behold and has often slain the fashion game. But even Hathaway has had wardrobe malfunctions, which happens to the best of us.

Despite that, The Devils Wear Prada actress has left her fans daydreaming about her looks. Whether it was the time she wore a Versace liquid bronze gown for the home press tour for her movie ‘LockedDown’ or the time she donned the rainbow-coloured three-piece suit by Christopher John Rogers.

Anne Hathaway has also been daring with her looks, and one that tops the list is her 2013 Met Gala look. The theme of that year was Punk: Chaos to Couture and the Interstellar actress indeed met with it. She even took it to a next level and debuted a new dye job. What the actress wore was a lovely vintage Valentino gown from 1992.

Her platinum blonde locks matched her shining skin that peeped through the sheerness of the gown that exposed her side b**bs and her entire body. The electrifying makeup and the feathered sleeves were the perfect detailing needed. Anne Hathaway had previously noted that blonde hair was something she always wanted.

Anne Hathaway at the Met Gala in 2013 pic.twitter.com/oDR9lGdoVP — x (@GoldCont3nt) May 24, 2022

The popping eye-shadow was a good contrast to the bright hair. Meanwhile, recently, The Dark Knight actress turned all the heads to her with a short film with Zendaya for Bvlgari. Both the actresses decked their necks with the brand’s latest collection of jewels.

Anne Hathaway also recently hit the headlines after Julia Andrew spoke about Princess Diaries 3. Julia was asked whether their fans will be able to watch a threequel and that though it was a lovely thought to come back, it wouldn’t be possible.

