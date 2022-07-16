Despite the release of two new Hindi films HIT – The First Case and Shabaash Mithu, JugJugg Jeeyo has managed to stay in the reckoning for its fourth week as well. The film collected 0.50 crores* more and that’s a reasonable fall from 0.92 crores that it had collected last Friday. This isn’t all as the numbers are almost similar to what Shabaash Mithu has brought on its first day.

JugJugg Jeeyo has now collected 81.47 crores* and in the process lifetime total of Kalank (81 crores) has been surpassed. That film too was a multistarrer with Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit as the veteran actors alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and now JugJugg Jeeyo too has a similar set up, though with a much light hearted look, feel and theme, with Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor joining Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

JugJugg Jeeyo should grow well today and double up comfortably to go past the 1 crore mark. Then similar collections should come in tomorrow as well and that should bring it closer to the 84 crores number. Post that even with minimal footfalls trickling in, 85 crores would be surpassed before Shamshera arrives full throttle on Friday. By then the Karan Johar production will also be ready for its OTT release where it should get a good quantum of audience.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

