It was predicted in this column that HIT – The First Case will open in 1-1.50 crores range. This is exactly what happened as the film collected 1.35 crores on Day One. Primarily a multiplex film, this is where it brought in some moolah and the reliance of entire lifetime would also depend on these premium properties at the major cities.

A suspense drama, the film HIT was not promoted optimally and that had a telling on the opening day as well. For the kind of subject that it has has and the target audience it was reaching out to, there should have been better awareness created but that was not the case. Frankly, films releasing straight to OTT have better buzz around them.

Rajkummar Rao has done well in HIT but the overall result has found a mixed response even critically. As for audience, not many have seen the film yet and hence it would depend upon a segment of that which has liked the film to spread the buzz. The film would need at least 2.50 crores today to make any headway at the box office.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

