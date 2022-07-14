This Friday sees the release of murder mystery suspense thriller HIT – The First Case. The film is a remake of namesake Telugu thriller that was a decent success at the box office and then went on to find good audience on the OTT as it was released right at the onset of the pandemic, and hence digital traction was gaining good momentum.

By the look of the promo, HIT – The First Case is a frame-to-frame remake of the original and unless there is a twist in the tale brought in the Hindi version, it seems pretty loyal to the core narrative. Rajkummar Rao is a good choice for the part of a no-nonsense cop-detective who goes on to investigate the case of a missing girl, and how his personal life gets embroiled in the proceedings that follow. The original film was a good edge-of-the-seat affair and its expected that the remake would follow suit too.

From the opening day perspective, a 1-1.50 crores start looks optimal. Since this is more of a cerebral thriller, one can’t expect the masses to pick on this but amongst the class audience at urban multiplexes, HIT – The First Case should find some traction. It will all eventually boil down to word of mouth doing the trick and resulting in momentum over the weekend.

