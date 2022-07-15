Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Day 9 (Early Trends): Chris Hemsworth starrer has been sailing through the week even though it had a massive opening last week at the ticket windows. It became the 5th biggest Hollywood opener and did quite well during the extended weekend as well.

Advertisement

Taika Waititi directorial crossed half-century over the weekend but saw an expected drop on Monday, collecting Rs 6 crores*. The film saw yet another drop the next day by 2 crores and since then the film has been keeping stable on the lower side.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Thor: Love And Thunder managed to surpass Jurassic World: Dominion’s lifetime collection in just 5 days. Now the film is on its way to entering the 100 crore club as the collection already stands at Rs 78 crores. If the latest trade reports are to go by, the Marvel film is likely to earn Rs 2.-2.50 crores* on Day 9 thereby making the total collection around Rs 82 crores.

There’re no big releases this week. Small-budget films like Hit: The First Case and Shabaash Mithu have been released this week but did not make any considerable dent in Chris Hemsworth starrer’s box office collection. However, it will face tough competition next week when Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited release Shamshera will hit the screens.

As a result, Thor: Love And Thunder has now one more week to make moolah until next Friday. If the film performs at this pace in the second week, then the film would officially make the film in the 100-crore club.

Thor 4 will be getting limited screens as Shamshera will be allocated the majority of the screens. Marvel has a strong fan base in India and the film will stay stable on the lower side until next Friday. Oscar-winner Taika Waititi’s directorial stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson in lead roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 21: Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani Starrer Crosses 80 Crore In 3 Weeks

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram