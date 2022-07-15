Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 worked in pockets across the country as single screens at the mass centers primarily contributed to the collections. This is what resulted in 11 crores* being accumulated at the box office.

Khuda Haafiz 2 has done better when compared to other big-budget films that have been released this year and have not even managed to survive during their first week. That said, it still has a distance to cover since Vidyut Jammwal films traditionally collect much better at the box office and get into that 25-30 crores range. Here, it has to be seen how far ahead of the 15 crores mark it go eventually.

The first chapter was released straight on OTT and now the second part of Khuda Haafiz has been made in quick time for the theatrical release. Vidyut already has the Commando franchise against his name with three instalments in there and it has to be seen if the third chapter of Khuda Haafiz would be in the making as well and whether it would opt for theatrical or straight to digital release.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

