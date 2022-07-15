JugJugg Jeeyo has gone past the 80 crores mark after 3 weeks in theatres. The film currently stands at 80.97 crores and that’s a good result considering the kind of mayhem which has been evidenced at the box office this year. At the very least it will go down as one of the very few successful Hindi films of 2022 so far.

Advertisement

As we talk, the film has already crossed the lifetime total of Varun Dhawan’s Kalank (81 crores). Moreover, there would be further push seen in numbers over the weekend, especially tomorrow and day after, and that will allow it to come closer to the 85 crores mark. This is practically the last week though that the film will deal in crores since Shamshera arrives be at Friday and that would end up occupying a larger count of screens.

Advertisement

JugJugg Jeeyo was a sure shot 100 Crore Club success in the pre-pandemic times and had a clear shot at 125 crores lifetime too. However things are very different today and hence whatever comes in needs to be grabbed, as long as that’s respectable and that’s what the Karan Johar production has managed.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Shamshera Box Office: Will Ranbir Kapoor Get An Edge Over Prabhas In Star Ranking With Difference Of Just 100 Points Between The Both?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram