Over the last few years, many sports based films with a female protagonist have hit the screens. Kangana Ranaut had Panga, Parineeti Chopra had Saina, Taapsee Pannu had her own Rashmi Rocket, and now she is returning with Shabaash Mithu.

The good part is that it’s based on cricket, which is the most followed sport in India, and hence one can expect better traction.

Moreover, the film is also a biopic on one of the most successful Indian women cricketers ever, Mithali Raj, who has been the captain of the Indian cricket team. Also, she is a living legend and has retired very recently. That makes her story all the more relatable. With a very athletic Taapsee stepping in for the part, it comes across as the right casting decision as well.

Somehow the film doesn’t seem to have been promoted and marketed aggressively. With a set up like this, Shabaash Mithu could well have gone to the next level in terms of the overall campaign and viability. However, what has reached out to the potential viewers is something that is segregated and not quite intense. This could well have a telling on the film which should take a 1-1.50 crores start when there was potential to get into that 3-5 crores range. Of course the merits of the film can change anything and that can result in a good turnaround over the weekend.

